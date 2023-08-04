Some facts about Negasi Zuberi, Oregan man suspected of violent sex crimes

Negasi Zuberi (Image via True Crime with Laura/Twitter)

Negasi Zuberi, a man from Oregon, has been taken into federal custody on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman from Seattle.

The victim managed to escape from Zuberi's home, where he had constructed a makeshift dungeon using cinder blocks in his garage to hold her captive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is now investigating Negasi Zuberi's actions and believes that there may be multiple other victims across various states. Zuberi has lived in at least ten different states since 2016, and investigators have linked him to violent assaults in four of those states.

According to the FBI, the 29-year-old alleged sex offender targeted sex workers and roommates and used various methods to gain control over his victims. These methods included drugging their drinks and posing as a police officer. In the case of the woman from Seattle, he pretended to be an undercover police officer to solicit her services before kidnapping and sexually assaulting her.

Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark expressed gratitude that the victim managed to escape and alerted authorities. However, she also revealed that Zuberi has been linked to several other violent assaults in multiple states over the past few years. The FBI suspects there may be many more victims who have yet to come forward.

Neighbours of Zuberi expressed shock and surprise at the allegations, describing him as a seemingly helpful neighbour and family man. One neighbour, Melanie McClure, recounted how Zuberi saved her pet dog during a dangerous dog fight, which made it even more difficult for them to reconcile the accusations against him.

Zuberi is believed to have used various aliases, including Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, making it harder for authorities to track his movements and crimes. The FBI is now seeking assistance from the public to identify more potential victims and gather additional information about Zuberi's activities.

As the investigation continues, authorities hope to shed light on the full extent of Zuberi's crimes and ensure that justice is served for the victims. They urge anyone with information related to Zuberi's actions to come forward and provide crucial information to aid in the investigation.

The case of Negasi Zuberi serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers posed by individuals who exploit and harm vulnerable individuals. By raising awareness and seeking the public's help, law enforcement aims to prevent further harm and ensure that all those responsible for such heinous crimes are held accountable for their actions.