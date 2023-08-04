Social media sensation Uncle Jack celebrates 100th birthday at Los Angeles zoo. newsbreak.com/

In a heartwarming celebration of a life well-lived, beloved social media star "Uncle Jack" reached a remarkable milestone as he turned 100.

Known for his unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and his massive following on TikTok and Instagram, Uncle Jack's special day was commemorated in style at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Surrounded by family, friends, and fans, Uncle Jack, whose real name is Jack Van Nordheim, was beaming with joy as he celebrated a century of existence at the zoo's picturesque setting. The event served as a testament to his incredible impact on millions of people worldwide, who have been inspired by his love for nature and wildlife.

Born in Glendale on July 31, 1923, Uncle Jack's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From catching snakes and lizards with his grand-nephew, Damon Vonn, during their hiking escapades around Southern California to becoming an internet sensation, his life story has touched the hearts of many.

Emily Marrin, the marketing and communications director of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, spoke passionately about Uncle Jack's influence, stating, "He has such a great love for wildlife, for nature. 'Uncle Jack' is inspiring so many people here in Los Angeles, in California, and around the world."

As he addressed the crowd, Uncle Jack shared some secrets to his long and fulfilling life. He stressed the importance of staying active, taking long walks, and indulging in dark chocolate – all habits that have undoubtedly contributed to his impressive longevity.

Adding to the excitement of the day, it was announced that Uncle Jack and Damon Vonn had co-authored a book titled "Ask Uncle Jack: 100 Years of Wisdom," set to release on September 26. The book promises to encapsulate the vast knowledge and experiences that come with a century of life.

Uncle Jack's powerful message during the celebration struck a chord with attendees. He urged everyone to embrace nature, cherish its beauty, and show kindness to one another. In particular, he cautioned against excessive reliance on cellphones, referring to them as "Magic Mirrors" that can cloud the mind.

As the day drew to a close, Uncle Jack's heartfelt words resonated with those present, leaving an indelible impression on everyone. The event served as a reminder that age is no barrier to making a difference and inspiring positive change in the world.

As the sun set on this extraordinary celebration, the legacy of Uncle Jack's passion for wildlife conservation and his message of kindness will continue to reverberate far beyond the zoo's walls.