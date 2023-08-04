Celine Dion family shares rare update about her fight with stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette Dion opened up about the singer’s heartbreaking battle with the stiff person syndrome after she was forced to cancel her world tour.

In a chat with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette revealed that the family of My Heart Will Go On singer has been unable to find “any medicine that works,” however, they still haven’t lose hope.

She told the magazine that their other sister Linda Dion has been taking care of Celine and has shifted with the singer and her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson, at their Las Vegas home.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest,” Claudette said of Celine. “She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it,” she added of the singer’s decision to cancel her tour.

Claudette went on to add that The Power Of Love hitmaker has been “listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”

“[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life,” she shared, adding that Celine is “working hard” to get rid of the rare disease.

Previously in May, the singer garnered immense support after revealing that she was cancelling her world tour after diagnosis after postponing it in December 2022.

In her Instagram post, she penned, “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.”

“I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%,” she added.



However, she promised her fans that she is not “giving up” and is yearning to perform for her fans after getting better.