Gwen Stefani dishes on ‘differences’ with Blake Shelton

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani finally shed some light into her real motives behind staying with hubby Blake Shelton.

The star started a converastion around her personal life, via a candid TikTok update.

In it, the Cool singer showed little clips that capture her ‘happy marriage’ to Shelton.

The post also included a few captions at the very start and of the reel that read, “When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works.”

The reel is even set to Stefani’s own music, namely the title track True Babe.

The lyrics read, “We're from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl.”

Check it out Below:

This clapback has come just a few months after reports started circling about how fast the couple seem to be ‘falling out of love’.



At the time a friend of the couple spoke to Radar Online about everything and said, “When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.”

“It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," the insider continued, adding, "Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love.”