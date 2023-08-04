Calvin Harris shares 'Rod Stewart' photo secret on 'The One Show'

Calvin Harris has shared an amusing and unique motivation tactic he uses while performing on stage. During an interview on The One Show with Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, the Scottish DJ, 39, revealed that he takes a photograph of Rod Stewart, the iconic 78-year-old singer, with him on stage for encouragement.

Calvin explained how the idea originated during a show that wasn't going well. He turned to his photographer, Connor, and asked, "What would Rod Stewart do?" Connor suggested that Rod would smile and point at people. Taking this advice to heart, Calvin started smiling and pointing at the audience for the rest of the show, and it had a remarkable positive impact on his performance. Since then, he has kept a picture of Rod from the 80s on his DJ decks as a source of motivation, particularly during his Ibiza residency.

Alex Jones, the presenter, then asked Calvin to share his secret motivation with the audience, to which he revealed the story behind the picture of Rod Stewart. Calvin expressed deep admiration for Rod, describing him as a "legend" and the source of his inspiration.

Amusingly, Roman Kemp, the host, decided to have some fun with Calvin's tactic by gifting him a framed picture of himself as a "back-up" to Rod Stewart. However, Calvin appeared unswayed and maintained that he would stick to his tried-and-tested method of using only pictures of Rod for motivation.

In summary, Calvin Harris finds encouragement and inspiration on stage by having a picture of Rod Stewart with him, and this unique tactic has become an integral part of his performances.