Why Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, passed on power of attorney to daughter?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., attends Senate appropriations hearing in the defence subcommittee at the Capitol in Washington, US, May 3, 2022. — Reuters

Dianne Feinstein, a senior Democrat Senator from California, has given her power of attorney to her daughter Katherine Feinstein who, on behalf of her 90-year-old mother, filed two cases for gaining access to the lawmaker's late husband’s estate and challenging trustees.

The senator’s 66-year-old daughter who will also be looking after her legal matters, the power delegation comes as her party and the Republicans on Capitol Hill are arguing whether Feinstein is longer fit for office.

According to reports from US media, Dianne Feinstein’s first case concerns a California beach house owned by her late husband, Richard Blum in which the senator maintained that she is seeking to sell the house for money for her medical treatments.

In the second lawsuit, Feinstein challenged the appointment of two trustees in Blum's estate: Michael Klein, a longtime lawyer for Blum, and Marc Scholvinck, a business partner of Blum's, according to The New York Times report.

The case against trustees states that the duo withheld Blum's life insurance proceeds from Feinstein, despite her claims that she needs funds for her medical expenses. She went on going that Blum's "intent to support his spouse after his death."

Klein and Scholvnick's attorney, Steven Braccini, has flatly rejected the claim, saying Blum's estate has never withheld any funds that Feinstein has requested.

"My clients are perplexed by this filing," Braccini told the Times.

"Richard Blum’s trust has never denied any disbursement to Senator Feinstein, let alone for medical expenses."

Adam Russell, a spokesman for Feinstein told Times that it "is a private legal matter. Senator Feinstein and her office won’t have any comment."

Feinstein has faced scrutiny over her fitness for holding public office in recent weeks as concerning incidents continue to mount.

Last week, a hot mic caught the senator appearing confused during a routine Senate committee proceeding, where she began reading from her prepared remarks instead of saying "aye" during a roll call vote.