WATCH: This cow-snake love affair is tickling Internet's underbelly

A bizarre video went viral on social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — in which a poisonous snake was spotted smooching and playing with a cow somewhere in India.



The 17-second-long video of odd love was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda in which a snake can be seen playing with no signs of both of the species fighting or fearing each other.

The video caption on Twitter — which was viewed more than 400,000 times — by Nanda wrote: "Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love."

The idea showing a truly unexplainable bonding of the cow and snake has gained a lot of traction from social media users which was viewed thousands of times just in hours, securing thousands of other likes and retweets.

After watching the video in amazement, users started to express their feelings about these creatures with one user writing an interesting comment that "Nature is Complex. You can only understand nature through experience. I love watching nature in detail and have seen many things that mesmerise me even today when they get recalled accidentally in my mind."

"A lovely expression of Harmony. In today's world, humanity should learn from these lovely souls," another user wrote on social media.

"Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent, but then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding," the third user expressed.

Despite going viral, some people raised questions about whether the video is credible.

A user was spotted who wrote: "That's simply a made-up video. Plenty of livestock die due to snakebites each year. And we don't have any reliable data on this."