Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute

Billie Eilish paid an emotional tribute to late actor Angus Cloud on Thursday during her headlining set at Lollapalooza.

Angus Cloud was best known for his role in HBO's Euphoria. He is portrayed as a drug dealer Fezco O'Neil on the show. The 25-year-old actor tragically passed away at his home in California last week.

Billie dedicated Never Felt So Alone to the late actor as a tribute to him just days after paying homage to him on her Instagram story. After ending the song she said, "RIP Angus Cloud everybody."

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud during her headlining set at Lollapalooza ( Image: Getty Images)
Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud during her headlining set at Lollapalooza ( Image: Getty Images)

Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration of Billie Eilish and Labrinth was featured on the second season of Euphoria, reports Mirror

Following the sad demise of the actor, his family said, "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to an incredible human being. He was special to all of us in different ways as an artist, a friend, a brother and a son."

They continued that Angus was open about his mental health struggles, adding that he just buried his father last week.

His family added, "The only comfort they had is knowing Angus is reunited with his father."

Friends and fans paid tribute to their favourite actor. Zendaya said that it was an honour for her to know Angus in his life and called him a brother.

Zendaya added that the actor always shared love and joy with her. 

