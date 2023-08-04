PM Shehbaz opens National Aerospace Science & Technology Park in Rawalpindi

PM Shehbaz visited the exhibition held at the inauguration of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) in Rawalpindi on August 4, 2023. PID

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) here on Friday.

The park, situated at the Pakistan Air Force Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi, marks a significant step forward in the nation's pursuit of technological advancement.

Upon his arrival at the base, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Chief of the Air Staff. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, and other prominent civil and military officials.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the NASTP's role as a project of paramount national and strategic importance. He emphasized its potential to yield multi-dimensional benefits for the country's progress and growth.

He further said that the NASTP project would induce technological advancement and make the country more self-reliant by providing a platform for the youth and future generations.



The chief guest praised the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force and its skilled personnel in the achievement of this milestone in record time.

The prime minister said, "The NASTP is a highly promising project that will leverage the collective wisdom and contribute to kick-starting Pakistan’s economy to bring it on a fast track toward progression.

"The project is equipped with state-of-the-art design, innovation, research and development centres which will provide ample opportunities for foreign investment in the country.

It was highlighted that the Aerospace Science and Technology Park under the patronage and support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will enable the information technology sector as one of the key domains of the economic revival initiative.

The Chief of the Air Staff expressed his gratitude to COAS General Syed Asim Munir for his cooperation, collaboration and personal involvement which enabled the true manifestation of the idea behind the NASTP.

The NASTP will foster research, development and innovation in the fields of aviation, space, cyber and computing to ensure social, economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan and its valuable partners.

The project will serve as a milestone to boost the independent economy and would also flourish the unprecedented technological advancements in the country.