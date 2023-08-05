Emily Blunt talks about her experience on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' set

While Christopher Nolan is known for enforcing a strict cell phone ban on his movie sets, Emily Blunt shared a different experience while working on his latest film, "Oppenheimer."

In an interview on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, Blunt revealed that the atmosphere on set was surprisingly light and enjoyable.

Contrary to expectations, the set of "Oppenheimer" wasn't tense and serious as one might assume for such an important biopic. Blunt mentioned, "It felt very warm and fun and joyful even though there's the inevitable intimidation factor of working with Chris Nolan and the awareness that you're gonna have to tighten the screws on yourself."

Blunt praised Nolan for creating a "rather casual attitude" on set, even during the filming of significant scenes. The environment was calm and devoid of chaos, which offered unexpected opportunities for laughter. "There were plenty of LOLs on set," Blunt remarked, highlighting the unexpected humor present during the filming.

"Oppenheimer," the Universal Pictures' biopic, has been a massive success, grossing over $419 million worldwide. The film portrays the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and his involvement in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Blunt plays the role of Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty, who faces the challenge of raising two children while dealing with a substance addiction.