Kanye West's Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition

August 05, 2023

Kanye West's grand vision of relocating his Donda Academy to the Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles has encountered a significant setback. More than 12,000 individuals rallied against the rapper's proposal through a petition, urging the church pastor to reject West's request.

This turn of events comes as a blow to West's plans, following his expressed interest in leasing space at the church for his unaccredited private school.

The controversial artist, known for his provocative statements, initially set his sights on Cornerstone Christian Church in November 2022 after engaging with its services. Positioned within LA's San Fernando Valley, the church seemed like a promising site for the Donda Academy, which had previously transitioned from a ranch in Simi Valley, California, to a warehouse-style campus in the same vicinity.

However, the anticipated collaboration between the school and the church ultimately fell through, as an exclusive source from Cornerstone Christian Church, as reported by The U.S. Sun, confirmed West's decision to no longer lease the space.

An underlying issue contributing to this decision revolves around the declining enrollment at Donda Academy, with student numbers dwindling.

Regrettably, the complications extend beyond the relocation plans. Kanye West faces legal challenges in the form of three lawsuits filed by former teachers and staff members of the academy.

One of the lawsuits, initiated in April, alleges wrongful termination and spotlights inadequacies in staffing, including the lack of custodial and medical personnel. 

Reports have also surfaced regarding unconventional rules set by West, such as a prohibition on non-Yeezy or black clothing and the use of forks, which have raised concerns about bullying at the school.

