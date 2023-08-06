 
menu menu menu

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat charged over riot after riotous YouTube giveaway

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Police arrest people after responding to thousands of people gathered for a “giveaway” event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square, New York on Friday. AFP
Police arrest people after responding to thousands of people gathered for a “giveaway” event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square, New York on Friday. AFP

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is facing multiple charges after chaos erupted at a YouTube giveaway event he hosted in New York City's Union Square. The event, which drew thousands of attendees, quickly spiraled out of control, resulting in arrests and injuries. 

Cenat, known for his online presence with over 4 million YouTube followers, 5 million Instagram followers, and 6.5 million Twitch followers, had announced the "huge giveaway" on his Wednesday Twitch stream. Promising prizes such as computers, Play Station 5s, microphones, and gaming accessories, he invited fans to the Union Square Park on Friday at 4 p.m.

However, the event took an unexpected turn as the crowd grew rapidly, obstructing traffic and leading the NYPD to initiate a "Level 4" disaster response. Attendees, reportedly numbering in the thousands, engaged in violent acts towards both police officers and the public. Objects were thrown, including fireworks and construction equipment, leading to injuries among both officers and attendees.

Police arrested a total of 65 individuals, including 30 juveniles, as they worked to clear the chaotic scene. Cenat himself was taken into custody for "safety reasons" as the event escalated beyond control. Authorities later revealed that the streamer had not obtained the necessary permits for the gathering and had not communicated with law enforcement beforehand.

New York mayor Eric Adams, centre. scmp.com/
New York mayor Eric Adams, centre. scmp.com/

New York City Mayor Eric Adams commented on the situation, suggesting that "outside influencers" may have aggravated the event. He noted that such gatherings should not escalate to a dangerous level, indicating that it's a matter of responsible parenting.  

More From World:

Russian ex-president Medvedev threatens to unleash ecological disaster on Ukraine

Russian ex-president Medvedev threatens to unleash ecological disaster on Ukraine
Ukrainian sea drones hit Russian vessel in Crimea; second in 24 hours

Ukrainian sea drones hit Russian vessel in Crimea; second in 24 hours
'I'm coming after you': Judge alerted to Donald Trump’s threatening Truth Social post

'I'm coming after you': Judge alerted to Donald Trump’s threatening Truth Social post
Authorities jail British restaurateur for £50,000 COVID loan fraud

Authorities jail British restaurateur for £50,000 COVID loan fraud
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's NYC giveaway event turns into riotous situation

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's NYC giveaway event turns into riotous situation
Pakistan-origin TikTok girl Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing two men in gruesome crash

Pakistan-origin TikTok girl Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing two men in gruesome crash
Donald Trump says not guilty in classified docs case as charges tally rises to 40

Donald Trump says not guilty in classified docs case as charges tally rises to 40
Greta Thunberg cancels festival talk over fossil fuel sponsor

Greta Thunberg cancels festival talk over fossil fuel sponsor
Climate scare: World oceans heat up to all-time high of 20.96°C in 2023

Climate scare: World oceans heat up to all-time high of 20.96°C in 2023