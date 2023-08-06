Twitch streamer Kai Cenat charged over riot after riotous YouTube giveaway

Police arrest people after responding to thousands of people gathered for a “giveaway” event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square, New York on Friday. AFP

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is facing multiple charges after chaos erupted at a YouTube giveaway event he hosted in New York City's Union Square. The event, which drew thousands of attendees, quickly spiraled out of control, resulting in arrests and injuries.

Cenat, known for his online presence with over 4 million YouTube followers, 5 million Instagram followers, and 6.5 million Twitch followers, had announced the "huge giveaway" on his Wednesday Twitch stream. Promising prizes such as computers, Play Station 5s, microphones, and gaming accessories, he invited fans to the Union Square Park on Friday at 4 p.m.

However, the event took an unexpected turn as the crowd grew rapidly, obstructing traffic and leading the NYPD to initiate a "Level 4" disaster response. Attendees, reportedly numbering in the thousands, engaged in violent acts towards both police officers and the public. Objects were thrown, including fireworks and construction equipment, leading to injuries among both officers and attendees.

Police arrested a total of 65 individuals, including 30 juveniles, as they worked to clear the chaotic scene. Cenat himself was taken into custody for "safety reasons" as the event escalated beyond control. Authorities later revealed that the streamer had not obtained the necessary permits for the gathering and had not communicated with law enforcement beforehand.

New York mayor Eric Adams, centre.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams commented on the situation, suggesting that "outside influencers" may have aggravated the event. He noted that such gatherings should not escalate to a dangerous level, indicating that it's a matter of responsible parenting.