Another earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no casualties reported. Reuters/File

Just a day after a widespread earthquake hit parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another quake with moderate intensity hit some KP cities early Sunday morning, prompting startled residents to hastily evacuate their homes.

There have been no reports of casualties or property damages stemming from the seismic event so far.

The tremors struck areas across Bajaur, Lower Dir, and Kurram. The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale, with its epicenter located in the Hindukush mountain range at a depth of 186 kilometers beneath the surface.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another seismic occurrence the previous night, Saturday, which measured 5.8 in magnitude. The previous tremors rattled multiple urban centres, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre. The epicentre of this earlier quake was traced to a depth of 196 kilometres within the Hindukush range region, straddling the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Witnesses have recounted scenes of residents dashing out of their homes in a state of panic following the tremors.

The earthquake also hit other areas including Bannu, DI Khan, Swat, Diamer, Chilas, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Dir Bala, Mianwali, and Malakand. The earthquake wasn't confined to Pakistan's borders, as substantial tremors were also felt in India's capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas.

The NDTV confirmed the Saturday night tremors rippled through various regions in northern India, particularly in sections of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Punjab.