Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub

Royal family has shared its first post on social media after Meghan Markle was snubbed on her 42nd birthday on August 4.



King Charles made his first public appearance days after the special day of his daughter-in-law.

The King appeared in high spirits as he attended his first Mey Highland Games since becoming monarch.

Charles, 74, sported a kilt to attend the annual event in the village of John O'Groats, in Wick.

He paired the traditional kilt with a green tweed jacket and matching waistcoat and some thick red woollen socks.

Sharing the photos of the king, the palace said on Twitter and Instagram, “A wonderful day at the Mey Games!.”

“The King joined spectators in watching traditional sports and presented a trophy to the winning Tug of War team.”

This was King Charles first appearance and royal family’s first social media post after they remained silent publicly and apparently did not wish Prince Harry’s sweetheart on her 42nd birthday.