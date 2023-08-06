Zuck vs Musk: X owner says fight to be live-streamed on app

Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk. — AFP/File

Just as people began to grow uncertain that X — formerly Twitter — chief Elon Musk and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, the SpaceX CEO had updated fans about the much-awaited cage fight.

Taking to Twitter, Musk hinted that the fight may still take place, and would be streamed live on his platform.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," Musk tweeted.

He further added that all proceeds from the event will go to charity for veterans.



Last month rumours of an impending cage fight between the two tech giants set the online world on fire after both accepted each other's challenge.

Earlier today Musk had also tweeted on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brought weights to work with him.

In response to a user's query as to the point of the fight, Musk responded: "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".

The Mark-Musk rivalry is nothing new, as the two titans have been pulling each other's legs for years, clashing on everything from politics to artificial intelligence.

Their rivalry, however, deepened after Meta announced its latest app Threads — designed specifically to steal Twitter consumers after they became disgruntled with Musk's policies on the microblogging platform.

Musk initially sparked the idea of a fighter after tweeting that he was up for a cage fight with Zuckerberg.

In response, Zuckerberg, who is known to be interested in martial arts, responded on his Instagram stories: "Send me location."

The banter soon became a topic of wide and varied discussions as the UFC chief Dana White offered to lend them the octagon and news spread that the fight may even take place in the colosseum in Italy.

Zuckerberg, however, emerged as the clear favourite with fans.