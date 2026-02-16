WhatsApp Web gets encrypted voice, video calls feature

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

Taking another step towards advancement, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp Web has started rolling out a new feature for its users, allowing them to make audio and video calls directly from their web browser.

With this addition, calling becomes more accessible and convenient, enabling users to enjoy real-time communication.

The initial rollout focuses on one-to-one chats, after which users can place voice or video calls straight from the chat window by simply opening a conversation and clicking the call button.

— WABetaInfo

Reiterating its privacy policy, Meta’s messaging app said that calls made via WhatsApp Web are end-to-end encrypted and secured using the Signal protocol.

This ensures that only the participants can hear or see the conversation, and neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access the content of the calls.

The web version also supports screen sharing, allowing users to present their screens in real time, similar to the experience on desktop applications.

The updates said that there is no dedicated WhatsApp desktop app available for the platform. Windows users who do not use the newer hybrid desktop app can also now make calls directly through their browser.

In a recent WhatsApp beta for Android update, the company also announced plans to introduce a dedicated Meta AI tab within the bottom navigation bar. The new tab will replace the Communities section, although users will still be able to create and manage communities from the chats tab.