(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi reveals how to deal with a friend's cheating partner

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi reveals how to deal with a cheating partner

K-pop group (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi explained how to deal with an unfaithful partner on the variety series Chuu Can Do It. She was faced with a dilemma where someone found their friend cheating on their other friend.

Both Yuqi and the host of the show, Chuu were asked whether they should reveal the truth to their other friend. Yuqi was quick to answer, claiming: “I think I’ll make a call right away.”

Meanwhile, Chuu claimed she would not suggest the same route for the original poster as it could cause more problems in the future saying the person would become the villain if the couple ended up getting back together.





“I might catch myself in the crossfire for doing that, so no. If I tell, I don’t think I can go to sleep. Why tell? Because once they later clear up any issues and come back to me… (imitates the friend throwing water in her face).”

Although Yuqi claimed that if the person never revealed the truth and their friend found out through some other source, they would blame them for not telling them earlier. “But later you can be faced with, ‘Why didn’t you say?’ That’s why I’d rather say it all first. As soon as she knows you knew it all? She will feel more betrayed.”