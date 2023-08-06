 
Eddie Kadi confirmed as fifth contestant for 'Strictly Come Dancing' series

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Comedian Eddie Kadi is set to embrace the stage of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing as he is confirmed to be the fifth contestant on the show.

The 40-year-old comedian, Eddie is a multi-award winner stand-up comedian and radio presenter.

The comedian expressed his excitement and full preparation for the show saying, "I am ready to give the dance everything I have got."

Eddie expressed his delight at being nominated as a contestant on the show: "Wow, Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance are so important and central to who I am."

The comedian added that he is proud to join the 2023 team of the show and said, "This is going to be a VIBE."

The four candidates confirmed before Eddie Kadi include Krishnan Guru-Murphy, Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington and Layton Williams.

Eddie has decorated his resume with several awards and he also has the honour of being the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

According to MailOnline, he is a globally celebrated comedian and has an ever-growing fan base.

The acclaimed comedian has hosted both official red carpet shows for BET International and BET Africa and he has also been the main stage host for Afro Nation Festivals globally. 

