Doja Cat’s fans left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap

Doja Cat’s fans are left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap

Fans of female rapper Doja Cat were left confused after she posted a bizarre thirst trap of herself on Monday, August 8. The new post comes after she lost a shocking 250K followers following her claims that she “doesn’t know” her fans.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself as she looked away from the camera and decided to forego wearing makeup. Her short hair was dyed bright pink as she strangely angled the lens on her forehead.

The picture, which seemed to be taken in her bedroom, showed her wearing a baby pink top. The post quickly gained 1.3 million likes but fans quickly questioned her caption which read: “thirst trap.”





Some fans, however, took to applauding her for showing herself without any filters or makeup as one fan wrote: “You're so dope for posting this,” and “She's a human! She's not ashamed of who she is and she's not a celebrity posting filtered pics! I'm definitely here for this. Young impressionable girls who see this can realise we all have flaws. We aren't perfect and they're fine the way they are!”

The post comes after the singer degraded her fans for liking her which led to three major fan accounts deactivating when she claimed they needed to “get a life, get a job, and help your parents with the house.”