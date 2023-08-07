 
Meghan Markle insulted with Justin Trudeau memes

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle insulted with Justin Trudeau memes

After being wrongly blamed for Justin Trudeau and his wife's split, Meghan Markle has been mocked with memes featuring the Duchess and the Canadian prime minister.

A meme featuring Harry's wife and Trudeau has been widely circulated since the prime minister and his wife announced they are separating.

Meghan Markle was insulted by the meme which gained traction in the groups largely known as supporters of the British royal family.

Meghan Markle insulted with Justin Trudeau memes

The Duchess' haters said that Sophie was jinxed after appearing on Meghan's Spotify podcast which is incorrect because the Canadian prime minister and his wife were reportedly living separately for a while now and people in Ottawa knew that their divorce was a long time coming.

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie opened up about her desire to break out of traditional feminine domestic roles while talking to Meghan Markle on the latter's podcast last year.

She appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast in November 2022 which was titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom.


