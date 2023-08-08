Emma Stone unveils striking blonde look, bold summer transformation

Emma Stone has once again embraced her blonde locks! The 34-year-old actress, who was recently seen sporting auburn hair during her time in Paris, surprised fans with a bold transformation showcased on her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak's Instagram.

Roszak, sharing the new look, captioned her post with excitement, " [Sun emoji] Cool Girlie summer Bob chop chop [Scissor Emoji] & we’re so into it!"

In an official statement to PEOPLE on Monday, Roszak explained, "It was cut on a very slight angle, with the front pieces being a touch longer than the rest to create super-subtle dimension."



The hairstyling process involved using Roszak's own RŌZ Foundation Shampoo & Conditioner to wash Stone's hair. After that, two pumps of RŌZ Milk Hair Serum were applied to towel-dried hair from the roots to the ends.

Subsequently, Stone's hair was blow-dried and shaped into loose waves, courtesy of the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil and an extra pump of the MILK Hair Serum. This new appearance is a departure from Stone's previous look with long black hair, as seen in the trailer for the film "Poor Things."

Interestingly, this new haircut debuted just a few weeks after Searchlight Pictures unveiled the official trailer for "Poor Things," directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

In the film, Stone, who is both the star and co-producer, portrays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the unconventional scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe.

The movie is set to be released on December 8th and reunites Stone with her director from "The Favourite."