Selena Gomez keeps cool in casual style at Nobu amidst low-profile phase

Selena Gomez sought relief from the sweltering Los Angeles heat on Monday by enjoying a relaxed lunch outing with her friends at Nobu, a renowned Malibu restaurant frequently frequented by celebrities.

As she swiftly left the restaurant, the 31-year-old Gomez was attired in a laid-back manner suitable for the sushi meal. She opted for loose-fitting jeans and a simple white t-shirt, showing no intention of attracting undue attention as she exited the popular establishment and headed toward her awaiting vehicle.

Adding a touch of elegance to her classic ensemble, the star of "Only Murders in the Building" wore flat sandals and carried a compact purse beneath her arm. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her face and an additional set of glasses tucked into the neckline of her t-shirt.

To complete her subtly stylish appearance, she adorned herself with delicate gold chains around her neck and matching gold bracelets on her wrists. Her hair cascaded in gentle waves, enhancing her understated look.

Nobu's patio area, offering expansive vistas of the ocean, provided an ideal oasis for Gomez and her companions to unwind, especially as temperatures soared toward the 90s in Southern California.

In recent times, Gomez also relished a summer day aboard a boat with another group of friends. This excursion coincided with a marine heatwave engulfing the West Coast, elevating sea surface temperatures by over 5 degrees Fahrenheit from the norm, as reported by NBC News.

The former Disney luminary, who celebrated her 31st birthday the previous month, has maintained a low profile following the completion of filming for "Only Murders in the Building" in April.

The production of the series concluded ahead of the simultaneous strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. These strikes, however, have precluded Gomez and her fellow cast members from engaging in promotional activities for the upcoming season.

Debuting in 2021, "Only Murders in the Building" secured three Primetime Emmys. The much-anticipated Season 3 is set to premiere on Hulu this Tuesday.