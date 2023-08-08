Sofia Vergara receives ‘spiteful blow’ from Joe Manganiello amid divorce

File Footage

Sofia Vergara received the shock of her life after sources close to her husband Joe Manganiello spilt to the media that she parted ways from him because of kids.



The Modern Family star felt betrayed after the Magic Mike actor’s people told media that she did not want kids with him during their eight-year marriage.

After the duo announced news of their separation, an insider spoke to Page Six of Manganiello’s desire of having kids, "He's always wanted to be a dad and that those feelings have only intensified in recent years."

Now, dishing on Vergara’s reaction, an insider told National Enquirer, "Sofia was really shocked when Joe’s people pulled out that detail about her not being on board with kids."

"It seemed like a spiteful blow," the insider added.

Speaking of Vergara’s life post-separation from Manganiello, the insider said, "Sofía's living her best life. She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner."

"Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."

Even though Vergara believes Manganiello disclosed the news of her having no interest in having kids with him to media, she still chose to take the high road when it came to the custody of their dog.

According to Daily Mail, Vergara proved she has the “biggest heart” after she gave the sole custody of her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix dog to Manganiello.