‘Life is TRULY about relationships’: Tom Brady shares wholesome pics amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady is enjoying a trip to Africa with his son Jack and daughter Vivian

Tom Brady expressed his excitement for the future as he embraces his "next chapter" while enjoying a romantic relationship with Irina Shayk.

The highly accomplished seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his immense gratitude for the remarkable blessings in his life through a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa,” he captioned the slew of photos that also featured his son Jack and daughter Vivian. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories.”

“I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with. My children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

He then shared two meaningful quotes and added, “I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose.”

The former quarterback's social media post was made a day after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared her own experience of a trip to Brazil on social media.

“What a magical place!” the model, 43, captioned her post. “I am so recharged and inspired.”

In July, the former Victoria's Secret Angel embarked on a visit to her native country to celebrate her birthday, coinciding with the weekend when Brady and Shayk's relationship gained significant media attention.

During that time, Brady was spotted transporting the brunette model, 37, between his Los Angeles residence and the Hotel Bel-Air, where they enjoyed a flirtatious sleepover.