Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher

Nelly and Ashanti began dating in 2003 and collaborated with many hit songs

Fans are speculating that Ashanti and Nelly have reignited their romantic relationship. On Monday, the duo did little to dismiss the speculation, as they displayed affectionate behavior.

Despite their split in 2013 after a decade-long relationship, they certainly appeared to be back together as they sang Usher's song Nice & Slow in unison.

In a video shared on the 48-year-old's Instagram Stories, the pair sweetly rested their heads against each other while serenading the song. This heartwarming moment was followed by Ashanti, aged 42, bursting into laughter.

After a decade since their breakup, the singers have recently been surrounded by rumors suggesting a rekindling of their romance.

In May, the duo sparked speculation when Ashanti invited Nelly to join her on stage during her Las Vegas performance. The event took place at the Palms Casino Resort over Memorial Day weekend and featured a special appearance by Ja Rule.

To the delight of the audience, Ashanti and Nelly delivered a rendition of their collaborative song from 2008, Body On Me.

Ashanti and Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., initially began their relationship after meeting in 2003. Over the years, they have collaborated on several musical projects, including Ashanti's tracks Switch in 2007 and NY Lover in 2010.

It's worth noting that ten years ago, Ashanti reportedly ended her relationship with Nelly due to an alleged "cowardly betrayal."

In 2015, Ashanti discussed the details of their breakup during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show.

"I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I've been betrayed," she shared at the time.

"Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I'm not a big fan of people being cowards."

"I think it's really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I'm in a different place right now."