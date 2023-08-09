Jada Pinkett Smith reveals hair regrowth following alopecia diagnosis

Jada Pinkett Smith has stunned her fans by sharing a look at her hair regrowth following her alopecia diagnosis.



Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the update with her 11.4 million followers by posting before and now pictures.

Jada captioned the post, "This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see."

Her friends and fans took to the comment section to post encouraging comments. One fan wrote, "Beautiful either way." Another one expressed, "Radiantly beautiful through and through."

A third simply wrote, "Gorgeous," and a fourth one expressed, "Looking good sis."



Jada revealed her diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder in 2018 and has been open about it since then, reports Mirror.

Just a few months after she became public about the diagnosis, the actress revealed a completely bald patch on the top of her head.

Jada's alopecia has also been a source of major controversy at Oscars 2022, when the host Chris Rock made a joke saying, Jada could star in G.I Jane 2.

This joke wasn't taken well by Jada's husband Will Smith, who slapped the comedian on stage.