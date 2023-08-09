 
menu menu menu

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals hair regrowth following alopecia diagnosis

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals hair regrowth following alopecia diagnosis

Jada Pinkett Smith has stunned her fans by sharing a look at her hair regrowth following her alopecia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the update with her 11.4 million followers by posting before and now pictures.

Jada captioned the post, "This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see."

Her friends and fans took to the comment section to post encouraging comments. One fan wrote, "Beautiful either way." Another one expressed, "Radiantly beautiful through and through." 

A third simply wrote, "Gorgeous," and a fourth one expressed, "Looking good sis."

Jada revealed her diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder in 2018 and has been open about it since then, reports Mirror.

Just a few months after she became public about the diagnosis, the actress revealed a completely bald patch on the top of her head.

Jada's alopecia has also been a source of major controversy at Oscars 2022, when the host Chris Rock made a joke saying, Jada could star in G.I Jane 2. 

This joke wasn't taken well by Jada's husband Will Smith, who slapped the comedian on stage. 

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations
Meghan Markle dumped by Victoria Beckham over 'family loyalty'

Meghan Markle dumped by Victoria Beckham over 'family loyalty'
Nacho Figuerars leaves Prince Harry's haters disappointed

Nacho Figuerars leaves Prince Harry's haters disappointed

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher
Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan

Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan
Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show video

Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show
Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages video

Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages

BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo

BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo
Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video

Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video