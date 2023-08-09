 
Katie Price adopts new dog 'Tank' to fill void left by protection dog's tragic death

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Katie Price has reportedly acquired another dog just eight weeks after the death of her protection dog named Blade. The former glamour model has reportedly bought a black German Shepherd and named it Tank.

Her latest purchase of "Tank" comes after a petition to stop the former I Am A Celebrity star has been garnering a lot of attention and has received over 35,324 signatures.

The Sun quoted a source revealing that Katie is heartbroken by the death of Blade and is determined to keep Tank safe, adding that Tank will grow into her protection dog and will help fill the void in Katie's life left by the death of Blade.

A total of seven pets have died in the custody of the self-proclaimed 45-year-old animal lover.

Her protection Blade died after being hit by a vehicle close to Katie's home. 

Announcing the news of the death of her dog, Katie said, "Blade, my guard dog, unfortunately, it upsets me to talk about but has been killed by somebody, he wasn't just run over. He was killed. There is a police investigation about it."

The death of Blade happened just seven months after another of her dogs Sharon got killed on the same road. 

