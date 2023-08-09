BBC Three unveils details on upcoming Andrew Tate documentary

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023. — AFP

Days after Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were released from house arrest, BBC Three revealed on Wednesday that an investigative documentary about the former British-American kickboxer and controversial social media influencer was in the making.

"Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" is the working title of the documentary, which aims to take viewers inside Andrew Tate — who gained notoriety on social media for his divisive remarks and misogyny — and his brother Tristan Tate's global network.

A few months earlier, Romanian authorities had imprisoned Tristan Tate, a two-time European kickboxing champion, and his brother Andrew in his home on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, trafficking in persons, and rape.

"For the first time, audiences will see the inner circle behind 36-year-old former four-time kickboxing champion, exposing those helping to craft him into a global figurehead, exploring the ideologies and end goal and his circle," a statement from BBC Three read.

"It also aims to reveal how Tate's global network has left potentially hundreds of victims in its wake," the statement further noted.

In December 2022, Andrew and two women were detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of involvement in organised crime and human trafficking, claiming that victims were forced to produce paid pornography for social media.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (3rd L) and Tristan Tate (R) together with two Romanian complices women (L and 2nd L) exit a court in Bucharest, Romania, on January 10, 2023. — AFP/File

The 35-year-old Tristan claimed while in an interview with Tucker Carlson underlining the cases against his elder brother that there is no evidence to charge him, expressing hope that he would come out clean.

The documentary is the brainchild of investigative reporter Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin.

"We have now been investigating Andrew and his inner circle for four years and are almost ready to reveal what we've uncovered," Shea said in a statement.

"In this documentary, we uncover Tate's global network, which spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims, and ultimately seek to discover who is really behind Andrew Tate."

Previously, Shea and Tahsin worked together on "The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate," a Vice special report that aired on BBC Three earlier this year which was one of the BBC's top-performing unscripted acquisitions over the previous 18 months in the 16-34 age group.

Nasfim Haque, the head of content at BBC Three, and Joanna Carr, the news controller long form commissioning, are behind the commission for "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" with Mike Radford as the executive producer.