Salma Hayek showcases an unbreakable bond with Zoe Saldana, Penelope Cruz

|August 10, 2023

Hollywood icon Salma Hayek recently sent the internet a buzz by sharing a sweet Instagram post that featured her along with her friends Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz.

The picture shared by Hayek featured the faces of three A-lister ladies looking into the camera with smiles on their faces as they formed a circle of unity with their heads resting close to each other, showcasing their unbreakable bond of friendship and empowerment.

The captivating snap captured the essence of their connection and was captioned, "A circle of love, support, empowerment, and long-lasting friendship #grateful."

Hayek also added a Spanish translation in her caption, "Un círculo de amor, apoyo, empoderamiento y amistad duradera #agradecido."

Each woman in the trio is renowned for their talent and grace and Hayek's Instagram post showcased the enduring power of their sisterhood.

Fans were thrilled to see the A-listers together and they expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, "What a beautiful trio." 

A second one lauded Salma for being good to everyone and wrote, "Salma Why are you so good to everyone? You are unique." 

A third fan expressed, A trio of powerful, strong women surrounding and supporting each other." 

