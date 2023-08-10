 
'Barbie' critic Bill Maher prompts producer Mark Ronson ire

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

This back-and-forth Barbie meltdown took place on Twitter
Bill Maher's recent long scathing attack on Barbie was responded to by its music producer Mark Ronson in equal measure.

Taking to Twitter, the Academy winner said, "We come to this place for magic," referring to Nicole Kidman's infamous ad.

"We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care… and to furiously google 'mattel board configuration' while others are trying to enjoy a ******* magnificent comedy."

The tweet directly responded to The Real Time host, who was not dazzled by Greta Gerwig's Mattel doll.

"OK, 'Barbie': I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three," he began his tweet.

"What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it's still true. 'Barbie' is this kind of #ZombieLie."

Adding, "The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women."

"Truth is, I'm not the one who's out of step – I'm living in the year we're living in. Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it – but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don't go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill – just staying true to CURRENT reality."

Maher joined the list of A-list celebrities, including Elon Musk, Ben Shapiro, and more, who were left unimpressed by the mega-hit Barbie.

