Meghan Markle ‘hates’ Kate Middleton’s lack of accountability after big row

Meghan Markle reportedly has a lot of issues with the way things were handled after she left the Royal Family, and the biggest has been regarding Kate Middleton.

These insights into Meghan Markle’s inner dialogue has been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

This insider in question broke everything down to The Mirror, during the course of their interview.

During this chat, the insider referenced the drama that occurred during Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

For those unversed, the length of Princess Charlotte’s dress and the demand for a seamstress to ‘quickly alter’ those issues reportedly escalated into an emotional breakdown.

While some claimed it was Meghan who made a pregnant Kate cry, it was later revealed that Meghan Markle was the one wronged.

In response to this the insider was quoted saying, “Meghan feels they’ve never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it.”

According to News.com.au, all of these insights have come shortly after rother insiders came forward in the Duchess’ defense and said, “This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge [over] her.”