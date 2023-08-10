Sarah Ferguson thanked King Charles for granddaughter Sienna: Here's Why

Sarah Ferguson is touching upon the adorable letter she wrote for King Charles III.



The Duchess of York expressed her gratitude over His Majesty’s environmental initiatives after she took her granddaughter Sienna to Windsor Great Park.

The Duchess told her co-host Sarah Thomson on show Teatalks: “You can’t imagine, Sienna had the best day ever. It’s the finest adventure playground she’s ever been to.”

Fergie said: “I thought that’s just so sweet — they say out of the mouths of babies, well out of the mouths of young people — enjoying the vision that the King had all those years ago and it’s come to fruition.

“It’s just really special… Apparently, the best thing she loved was the little zip wire for two-year-olds — sweet!”

Fergie then shares how she showed the photos to King Charles.

“I had some pictures made up into a card and wrote to the King and I said your vision was the greatest success ever and it was Sienna’s favourite thing ever.

She concluded: “I just love that idea that really a two-year-old has gone out in the world and said ‘you are on the right track’... all his climate change talk, all his vision, all his wishes and now it’s all coming to fruition.

“People are beginning to realise what an incredible force he’s been to fight with the force of nature, to fight for nature,” writes Sarah.