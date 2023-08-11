Adam Sandler alongside his wife and daughters stars in new Netflix comedy

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same title. This film stars Adam Sandler, aged 56, alongside his wife Jackie and their daughters, Sadie (17) and Sunny (14).

The film delves into themes of family, friendship, and young romance, capturing the humor and challenges of teenage life. The movie's official synopsis reads, "Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs. But when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry."

The Sandler family has a history of on-screen involvement. Jackie made her film debut with a brief appearance in Adam's 1999 film "Big Daddy," and she has continued to feature in many of his subsequent films.



The couple's daughters, Sadie and Sunny, have also appeared in Happy Madison productions like "Hubie Halloween" and "Murder Mystery." Additionally, Sunny had a role in "The Out-Laws."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel, known for her role in "Frozen," have portrayed a married couple. They previously starred together as a married pair in the 2019 film "Uncut Gems."

The movie boasts a talented cast, including Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Dan Bulla, and Zaara Kuttemperoor. The director, Sammi Cohen, who made their directorial debut with the 2022 Hulu film "Crush," helmed this project.

"You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" will be available for streaming on Netflix starting August 25th.