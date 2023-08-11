 
Sci-Tech
Friday, August 11, 2023
WhatsApp rolls out multi-account feature

Friday, August 11, 2023

Two people use their phones with WhatsApp logo in the background. — Reuters/File
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social messaging platform, brings yet another feature for its users, making their life easier and free from the hassle of switching to different devices to access multiple accounts.

The messaging application will now offer its users a multi-account system, which will let them log into multiple accounts at the same time, WABetaInfo reported.

The account-switching feature was in the works by WhatsApp Business beta since reports first arrived in June this year. But the feature is finally available for some beta testers after version 2.23.17.8 is updated on the Google Play Store.

Screengrab of features position in app. — WABetaInfo
Screengrab of feature's position in app. — WABetaInfo

"It is possible to add a new account by tapping the arrow icon next to the QR code button (visible on the top-right of the app's settings screen). In the same menu, it’s also possible to switch to a different account. When you add a new account, it stays on your device until you decide to log out," WABetaInfo stated in its report.

Through this latest feature, users can keep all their chats in one place including private conversations, professional correspondence, and other communications.

"It keeps your conversations separate, along with notifications, and lets you change between accounts without needing different devices or parallel apps," WABetaInfo mentioned.

The WhatsApp update website also makes it simple for users to use multiple accounts on the same device, instead of creating different setups for different accounts separately for each. "You can use one app on your main device to access and switch between your accounts."

