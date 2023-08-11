 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire 

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston called on people to help the residents of Maui after a terrifying wildfire left the historic Hawaiian town in charred ruins and killed at least 55 people.

Using her Instagram account, the "Friends" star shared "the ways" people can help the victims.

She also asked for donations to help the victims of the wildfire whose homes were destroyed.

 
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Brushfires on Maui -- fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane -- broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina.

The flames moved so quickly that many were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean in a desperate bid to escape.

President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the fires a "major disaster" and unblocked federal aid for relief efforts, with rebuilding expected to take years.

Pope Francis on Friday offered his prayers to the people of Hawaii and said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy, a telegram on his behalf released by the Vatican said.

More From Entertainment:

Republican president could shatter Prince Harry's dreams

Republican president could shatter Prince Harry's dreams
Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’ video

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’
Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance video

Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter
Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid Duke’s visit to Japan, Singapore

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid Duke’s visit to Japan, Singapore
Kylie Jenner radiates elegance and gratitude on her 26th birthday celebration

Kylie Jenner radiates elegance and gratitude on her 26th birthday celebration
Keanu Reeves seen smoking as he relaxes before Dogstar’s concert in L.A.

Keanu Reeves seen smoking as he relaxes before Dogstar’s concert in L.A.
Whitney Port shares meal with son amidst weight loss concerns

Whitney Port shares meal with son amidst weight loss concerns
Rob Lowe gets honest about 'toxic The West Wing' exit

Rob Lowe gets honest about 'toxic The West Wing' exit

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes