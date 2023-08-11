Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston called on people to help the residents of Maui after a terrifying wildfire left the historic Hawaiian town in charred ruins and killed at least 55 people.

Using her Instagram account, the "Friends" star shared "the ways" people can help the victims.

She also asked for donations to help the victims of the wildfire whose homes were destroyed.

Brushfires on Maui -- fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane -- broke out Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina.

The flames moved so quickly that many were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean in a desperate bid to escape.

President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the fires a "major disaster" and unblocked federal aid for relief efforts, with rebuilding expected to take years.

Pope Francis on Friday offered his prayers to the people of Hawaii and said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy, a telegram on his behalf released by the Vatican said.