Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan first got together in 2019

Mia Regan made a fashionable statement during Copenhagen Fashion Week as she attended the Ganni show.

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend, 20, showcased her stunning physique in a denim metallic corset and matching skirt.

Initially, she arrived wearing a blue long-sleeved top underneath the corset, but later decided to shed the layer and carried it with her. Completing her ensemble, Mia opted for a pair of red short cowboy boots, adding a vibrant touch.

With a simple silver pendant necklace and her short blonde hair left loose, she exuded confidence and radiance.

Romeo and Mia's romantic journey began in May 2019, but it wasn't until a year later that Mia made her first appearance on Romeo's Instagram, signifying their official relationship.

Unfortunately, they had a brief separation in July 2022, during which Romeo removed all traces of Mia from his social media.

However, just four months later, he hinted at a reconciliation through a cropped photo featuring a kiss on the cheek from an unidentified love interest.

Finally, they confirmed their rekindled romance as they were spotted celebrating Mia's 20th birthday with friends.

Throughout their temporary split, Mia maintained a friendly relationship with Romeo's family and even collaborated with his mother, Victoria Beckham, on the latter's eponymous fashion brand.

Reports suggest that the challenges of a long-distance relationship and conflicting work schedules contributed to their initial breakup, as Romeo pursued a football career in Miami, Florida.

Eventually, Romeo decided to prioritize his relationship with Mia and chose to join Brentford B, a west London football club, over his father's team, Inter Miami CF II.

Since reuniting, Romeo and Mia have appeared inseparable, embracing public displays of affection, such as during their recent outing to Wimbledon.