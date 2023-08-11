 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan first got together in 2019
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan first got together in 2019

Mia Regan made a fashionable statement during Copenhagen Fashion Week as she attended the Ganni show.

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend, 20, showcased her stunning physique in a denim metallic corset and matching skirt.

Initially, she arrived wearing a blue long-sleeved top underneath the corset, but later decided to shed the layer and carried it with her. Completing her ensemble, Mia opted for a pair of red short cowboy boots, adding a vibrant touch.

With a simple silver pendant necklace and her short blonde hair left loose, she exuded confidence and radiance.

Romeo and Mia's romantic journey began in May 2019, but it wasn't until a year later that Mia made her first appearance on Romeo's Instagram, signifying their official relationship.

Unfortunately, they had a brief separation in July 2022, during which Romeo removed all traces of Mia from his social media.

However, just four months later, he hinted at a reconciliation through a cropped photo featuring a kiss on the cheek from an unidentified love interest.

Finally, they confirmed their rekindled romance as they were spotted celebrating Mia's 20th birthday with friends.

Throughout their temporary split, Mia maintained a friendly relationship with Romeo's family and even collaborated with his mother, Victoria Beckham, on the latter's eponymous fashion brand. 

Reports suggest that the challenges of a long-distance relationship and conflicting work schedules contributed to their initial breakup, as Romeo pursued a football career in Miami, Florida. 

Eventually, Romeo decided to prioritize his relationship with Mia and chose to join Brentford B, a west London football club, over his father's team, Inter Miami CF II.

Since reuniting, Romeo and Mia have appeared inseparable, embracing public displays of affection, such as during their recent outing to Wimbledon. 

More From Entertainment:

Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans

Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans
King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s royal resignation is ‘finally in plain sight’

Prince Harry’s royal resignation is ‘finally in plain sight’
TikTok star Alix Earle discusses her difficult journey with acne

TikTok star Alix Earle discusses her difficult journey with acne
Simu Liu gushes over girlfriend Allison Hsu who ‘changed my life’

Simu Liu gushes over girlfriend Allison Hsu who ‘changed my life’

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'
Reese Witherspoon is looking for ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date

Reese Witherspoon is looking for ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date
Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40
Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fires

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fires
Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother

Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother