 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen seen first time since ex Tom Brady’s moved on with Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady got divorced in 2022 after over 13 years of marriage
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady got divorced in 2022 after over 13 years of marriage 

Model Gisele Bündchen maintained a low profile during her recent public appearance, marking the first time she has been seen since the news of her ex-husband Tom Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk surfaced.

The 43-year-old model opted for a subtle and understated look, donning a navy sports cap and a simple cream co-ord as she navigated Miami International Airport following her arrival from Brazil.

Gisele kept a low profile, keeping her head down while pushing a large suitcase and following an airport staff member. To complete her ensemble, the catwalk icon wore white trainers and carried a blue and white patterned tote bag, accompanying her on her journey to her next destination.

In light of recent events, Gisele recently opened up about the challenges of her very public split with Tom, acknowledging that breakups are never easy. Speaking to Vogue Brazil, she shared her perspective on navigating the end of a relationship under the scrutiny of the media.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way,” Gisele said.

“I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.”

To maintain her focus amidst the headlines, the Brazilian beauty prioritizes “my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

Gisele and Brady co-parent their children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, while he also has a 15-year-old son named Jack from a previous relationship.

Currently, the retired athlete is celebrating his 46th birthday by bonding with all three children during a trip to Africa, which he has been sharing on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’
Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox
Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date

Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date
Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV

Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV
Thousands sign petition against Barbenheimer trend

Thousands sign petition against Barbenheimer trend

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in ad; fans ecstatic

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo and Han So Hee star in ad; fans ecstatic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are down to their ‘last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are down to their ‘last chance’
Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans

Seventeen’s The8 is applauded by fans for his take on interacting with fans
Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan rocks new double denim trend
King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles shows Prince William his place with latest announcement

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry

King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry