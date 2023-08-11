Gisele Bündchen seen first time since ex Tom Brady’s moved on with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady got divorced in 2022 after over 13 years of marriage

Model Gisele Bündchen maintained a low profile during her recent public appearance, marking the first time she has been seen since the news of her ex-husband Tom Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk surfaced.

The 43-year-old model opted for a subtle and understated look, donning a navy sports cap and a simple cream co-ord as she navigated Miami International Airport following her arrival from Brazil.

Gisele kept a low profile, keeping her head down while pushing a large suitcase and following an airport staff member. To complete her ensemble, the catwalk icon wore white trainers and carried a blue and white patterned tote bag, accompanying her on her journey to her next destination.

In light of recent events, Gisele recently opened up about the challenges of her very public split with Tom, acknowledging that breakups are never easy. Speaking to Vogue Brazil, she shared her perspective on navigating the end of a relationship under the scrutiny of the media.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way,” Gisele said.

“I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.”

To maintain her focus amidst the headlines, the Brazilian beauty prioritizes “my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

Gisele and Brady co-parent their children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, while he also has a 15-year-old son named Jack from a previous relationship.

Currently, the retired athlete is celebrating his 46th birthday by bonding with all three children during a trip to Africa, which he has been sharing on Instagram.