 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bangladesh floods wreak havoc, 48 lives lost

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

A boat carrying religious pilgrims capsised in Bangladesh on September 25, 2022. CNN
A boat carrying religious pilgrims capsised in Bangladesh on September 25, 2022. CNN

In the wake of relentless monsoon rains and subsequent flooding, the death toll in southeastern Bangladesh has risen to 48, with a number of individuals still reported missing. 

Authorities confirmed on Friday that floodwaters have finally begun to recede, offering a glimmer of hope to the flood-ravaged region. 

Since Monday, at least 1.2 million people across four southeastern districts – Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, and Rangamati – have been severely affected by the floods, which have left thousands stranded and numerous homes destroyed. Among the casualties, two Rohingya refugees were tragically among the deceased.

In a concerted effort to provide aid and support, ten military units have joined hands with civil administration to conduct rescue and relief operations. The past four days have seen non-stop efforts to reach affected communities and deliver essential supplies.

Rakib Hasan, a senior official in Chattogram district, reported that while the waters are slowly receding, several areas remain marooned by floodwaters. He emphasised the ongoing necessity for potable water and sustenance for the affected populace. "We, with the assistance of army personnel and locals, continue the relief operation as people require potable water and food," Hasan said.

The district of Bandarban, nestled in the hills, witnessed 10 fatalities and around 15,000 residents grappling with the aftermath of the floods. The deluge managed to destroy 3,700 homes, leaving families without shelter.

As the country's largest man-made lake, Kaptai Lake in Rangamati district played a significant role in the flooding, causing water levels to surge. Even now, floodwaters persist in low-lying areas, exacerbating the crisis. The situation has led to the destruction of homes, crops, livestock, and fish pounds, leaving the locals in dire need.

With meteorologists predicting monsoon rains until August 15, the challenge for relief and rescue teams remains daunting.

More From World:

Man quits job on first day, says 'too much travel' for him

Man quits job on first day, says 'too much travel' for him
Impeachment? Special counsel David Weiss to probe President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden

Impeachment? Special counsel David Weiss to probe President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden
Illinois supreme court maintains state ban on semiautomatic assault weapons

Illinois supreme court maintains state ban on semiautomatic assault weapons
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky fires 'corrupt' military commissars after strategic losses

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky fires 'corrupt' military commissars after strategic losses
Brazilian spider causing hours-long painful erections spotted in Austria store

Brazilian spider causing hours-long painful erections spotted in Austria store

Australian journo Cheng Lei's ‘love letter’ lays bare pains of China detention

Australian journo Cheng Lei's ‘love letter’ lays bare pains of China detention
Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town
Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun

Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun
‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery

‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery
China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says

China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says
Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured

Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured
Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges

Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges