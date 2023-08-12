Hawaii wildfires: Maui fires destroy Lahaina as death toll soars to 67

An aerial image taken on Thursday of destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina due to wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. AFP

Lahaina, a historic resort town on Maui island, has been plunged into chaos and sorrow as ferocious Hawaii wildfires continue to engulf the picturesque landscape.

The death toll has surged in the wake of the devastating Maui fires, with officials fearing that the number of casualties will climb even higher.

The tranquil beauty of Lahaina has been replaced by scenes of destruction, as the unrelenting Hawaii wildfires tear through the town, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The once-thriving community has been shattered by the flames, with homes and businesses reduced to charred ruins.

Despite efforts to combat the inferno, the Maui fires have proven relentless, with firefighters battling the blazes around the clock. Residents and emergency responders alike have been grappling with the rapidly spreading flames, which have posed formidable challenges to containment efforts.

The heartache of Lahaina's residents is palpable as they come to terms with the harrowing reality of the Hawaii wildfires. The flames have shown little mercy, consuming everything in their path, and leaving a trail of destruction that will take years to rebuild.

As Lahaina grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophe, the island community has rallied together to provide support and assistance to those affected by the Maui fires. Shelters have been set up to offer refuge to the displaced, and plans are underway to provide temporary housing for those who have lost their homes.