Saturday, August 12, 2023
Faizan Lakhani

Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pakistan womens football captain Maria Khan. — Twitter/@EasternFlamesFC
KARACHI: Pakistan women’s football team captain Maria Khan has been signed by Saudi Women's Premier League's Eastern Flames FC, the club announced on Friday.

Maria, 31, is the first Pakistani female footballer to be signed by a Saudi club. She was named captain of the Pakistan women's team for their comeback tournament, SAFF Women's Championship, last year, and under her leadership, the side has displayed remarkable progress.

According to the Dammam-based Saudi club Eastern Flames, Maria has been signed for this season to strengthen their first women's team for the league.

The club announced Maria’s signing on the microblogging site X, saying “Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC."

“The Club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women's premier league this season,” the Arabic text of the post said. 

Reacting to her signing, Maria hoped that playing with an international club would open more opportunities for Pakistani talent.

“I hope this starts to create opportunities for Pakistani athletes and the talent that a lot of times goes unnoticed," Maria told Geo News after her signing with Eastern Flames FC.

The club’s roster also shows players from Colombia, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco in the list.

It may be noted that the club could win only two games out of the 14 in the inaugural edition of the Saudi Premier League last season.

Maria has previously played for WAPDA in Pakistan. 

The midfielder got everyone’s attention earlier this year with her stunning goal on a free-kick to equalise the game against the hosts Saudi Arabia in a four-nation tournament.

Before Maria, Hajra Khan became the first ever female footballer from Pakistan to be signed by a foreign club when she joined SHR Football Club of Maldives in 2014. 

