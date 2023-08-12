 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William indulge in ‘big fight’ over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got into a ‘big fight’ recently over reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, an insider has claimed.

The OK! Magazine, citing a source telling an outlet that Prince William wants to extend an 'olive branch' to his estranged brother Prince Harry. "It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue."

The source further said when the future king shared his thoughts with Kate Middleton, she felt that Harry and especially Meghan had done enough damage to the royal family, and would do even more damage if they are let back in.

"When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight."

The report further claims Prince William is ready to put the past behind him, but the Princess of Wales is not ready to 'forgive' Meghan and Harry.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports that Kate Middleton has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between her brother-in-law Prince Harry and the royal family.

The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source reported Kate Middleton has been in contact with Prince Harry and had made ‘late-night phone’ calls to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.

