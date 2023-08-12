Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen

English actress Vicky McClure tied the knot with director Jonny Owen on Friday in Nottingham while being joined by her Line Of Duty colleagues. The couple were serenaded by the Dementia Choir, a singing group consisting of people with dementia.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several stars including Martin Compston, Craig Parkinson and Adrian Dunbar. Also attending were television presenter Paddy McGuinness, football manager Rob Page as well as Everton manager Sean Dyche.

Vicky looked absolutely gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder white gown with a thigh slit as she posed with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Her veil and gown flared out behind her as she stood next to her husband, grinning at the camera.

Jonny donned a navy blue suit with a silver tie while holding onto a glass of champagne. Vicky announced the happy news on her Instagram with the caption: "Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!!"



The pair originally got engaged back in December 2017 and they stood grinning as the Dementia Choir performed behind them. Vicky provides funding for the singing group and she starred in a BBC documentary which focused on the link between music and dementia.

She has previously discussed her grandmother’s battle with dementia after she tragically passed away back in 2015.