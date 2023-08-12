 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen
Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen

English actress Vicky McClure tied the knot with director Jonny Owen on Friday in Nottingham while being joined by her Line Of Duty colleagues. The couple were serenaded by the Dementia Choir, a singing group consisting of people with dementia.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several stars including Martin Compston, Craig Parkinson and Adrian Dunbar. Also attending were television presenter Paddy McGuinness, football manager Rob Page as well as Everton manager Sean Dyche.

Vicky looked absolutely gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder white gown with a thigh slit as she posed with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Her veil and gown flared out behind her as she stood next to her husband, grinning at the camera.

Jonny donned a navy blue suit with a silver tie while holding onto a glass of champagne. Vicky announced the happy news on her Instagram with the caption: "Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!!"

The pair originally got engaged back in December 2017 and they stood grinning as the Dementia Choir performed behind them. Vicky provides funding for the singing group and she starred in a BBC documentary which focused on the link between music and dementia.

She has previously discussed her grandmother’s battle with dementia after she tragically passed away back in 2015.

More From Entertainment:

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch
Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos

Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos
Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer

Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer
Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game
BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'

BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'
Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce

Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce
Gisele Bündchen ‘runs back’ to Joaquin Valente after Tom Brady finds love?

Gisele Bündchen ‘runs back’ to Joaquin Valente after Tom Brady finds love?
Meghan Markle’s thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed
Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet video

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet
Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action

Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action