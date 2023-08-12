Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan

House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith has reportedly grown close to actress and mogul Lili Gattyan after they were seen enjoying a night out together. In photos acquired by The Sun, the pair were seen taking a walk along with his dog.

They headed out after they wrapped up a romantic dinner at Fischer’s restaurant located in Marylebone. One of the onlookers reported: “They appeared close and were laughing and joking. He had his dog with him and people stopped by for a chat.”

Lili, who is behind the swimwear brand named Eunoia, “looked like she was having a ball,” claimed the source.

This outing comes after the actor made an attempt to go undercover while exiting from popular celebrity hotspot the Chiltern Firehouse along with three blonde women. He was spotted as he made his way out of the spot and entered a waiting taxi.

The three blonde women included Emma Carden as well as Sierra Plowden. Matt Smith has not been in a serious relationship since he dated Cinderella actress Lily James with the pair splitting officially in October 2020.

The couple reportedly made an attempt to rekindle their connection during the Covid-19 pandemic but failed to do so. Although they had seemingly split the December before, they sparked rumours of rekindling their relationship in May 2020 after they spent their time in lockdown in the same house.