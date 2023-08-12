 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hit with a ‘bruising setback’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly in line to ‘struggle’ massively with the lack of HRH privileges, since King Charles's decision to strip down the duo.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden broke all these concerns down.

His claims have been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The expert started the conversation off by referencing the ‘minute’ changes King Charles has made to the Royal Family’s website.

Namely changing the Duchess’ name from HRH to simply ‘Meghan’.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, while “some, no doubt, will see these amendments as minor details, but to a couple whose brand is inextricably linked to their royal status, it was an unexpected blow, although they have not been stripped of their titles of Duke and Duchess.”

“All the same it was a brusque confirmation of just how far they have been sidelined and how their star quality has been extinguished.”

To make matters worse, “this was not the only bruising setback Harry experienced over the past week.”

Mr Eden referenced a new US poll about the popularity of Royal Family members and Prince Harry was beaten by his elder brother Prince William, in a landslide victory. 

