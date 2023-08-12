Kanye West 'destroyed' Bianca Censori with 'homeless look'?

Kanye West's fashion taste often turned heads. But his wife, Bianca Censori's recent 'odd' makeover has sounded red alarms to some critics alleging that the divisive hip-hop star is dictating his better half on what to wear and what not to.

This development happened when the pair's latest outing in Italy was under the scanner for not-so-subtle clothing, including the 28-year-old semi-naked outfits.

One top psychologist from Australia, Carly Dober, also the head of the Australian Association of Psychologists is confident in her opinion after analyzing mounting evidence that Yeezy desinger is controlling the wardrobe of Censori, per Daily Mail.

Not to mention, the Melbourne architecture had a long black sleek hair and donned less-experimented dresses.

Image Credits: Hollywood Life

But after exchanging vows with the 46-year-old, she shaved her head and flirted with various edgy hairstyles and wardrobes.

Image Credits: Esquire

Presenting evidence from the rapstar past, the expert said Ye has a history of dominating the fashion choice of his partners, ex-wife Kim Kardashian is one such example.

In an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2012, the Grammy winner attempted to 'restyle' her then-girlfriend - and even allegedly went one step ahead to fully change her wardrobe by gifting her one and convincing the reality star to trash her older ones.

"There are multiple scenes with him throwing out all of the clothes that she said she loved, with her crying saying this was very difficult," the mental health specialist added.



Sharing her thoughts on her enhanced style, the 42-year-old told CNN Style in 2016, " really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye changed everything. I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified."

Dober continued, "It is unclear how much of [Bianca's changing style] is due to celebrity, an increase in access to resources that might be helping her achieve her own personal style, and whatever discussions have occurred between them both."

The fashion mogul 'controlling' allegations were also confirmed by Kardashian's nanny Pam Behan in 2021.

"Well, I don't think it's a secret that Kris [Jenner] was controlling over her kids and Kanye was controlling. I hope that [Kim] can recognize that and the next man isn't like that," she said In Touch at the time.

In 2022, Julia Fox was a passing cloud in the Donda hitmaker's love life, but she also opened up about giving her consent to him to transform her fashion sense.

Image Credits: The Independent

Meanwhile, fans are also expressing their strong opinion on the recent outing of the couple in Italy, which reportedly angered the locals of the 26-year-old's see-through dresses, according to the British tabloid.

"I would bet the farm she has absolutely no say in what she wears, or anything else for that matter, as long as she is with him," one commented.

Another added, "I'm wondering if she is being mind-controlled?"

A third said, "Dressing her like a clown and probably controlling every aspect of her life. She looks miserable. She won't last long. Kayne will find a new doll to dress up."

"He's destroyed a beautiful women and making a fool out of her with the ridiculous clothes and homeless look!" a fourth penned.

"LADIES - let NO man bring you to this place. she will look back and absolutely regret this phase of her life. She will be on some talk show talking about how she lost herself. All publicity is not good publicity,' a user advised Censori to dump West.