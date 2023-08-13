 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Dangerous snakes spotted on the loose in UK, urgent warning

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Residents in the UK have been put on high alert following a dozen dangerous snakes were sighted on the loose in the North East region.

The snakes, known as adders, have been spotted in popular walking spots, prompting warnings especially for dog owners. 

Adders are the sole venomous snakes native to the UK, recognisable by their distinctive markings. Males usually have a silvery-grey hue, while females can display copper or brown shades. Both sexes feature a telltale black zig-zag pattern on their backs. Adders can grow between 60 to 80 cm in length when fully grown.

Although adder bites are common during this season, they typically pose limited danger to humans. Their bite may lead to pain and inflammation in most cases. However, for vulnerable individuals such as the very young, elderly, or unwell, the effects can be more serious.

Symptoms of an adder bite can appear rapidly, within a couple of hours, showcasing dizziness, skin discolouration, and swelling around the bite area. If bitten, individuals are advised to stay calm, immobilise the affected body part, and assume the recovery position. Seeking medical attention is recommended if the condition worsens. It's also crucial to avoid attempting to extract venom from the wound.

Likewise, pet owners are urged to exercise caution, as dogs bitten by adders can experience pain, swelling, and even more severe symptoms like pale gums, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. To assist their furry companions, owners should stay composed, restrict movement, and promptly consult a vet.

While adder bites are rarely life-threatening, experts stressed the importance of quick medical assistance. The last recorded fatality due to an adder bite in the UK was in 1975, although cases involving pets have been more recent.

