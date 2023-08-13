50 Cent marks KEY milestone in glowing career

50 Cent recent laurel comes amid his tour to celebrate hip-hop

50 Cent has been riding on the success of his The Final Lap Tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Connecticut is hailing him by pinning his own day into his many achievements.

Prior to the Candy Shop rapstar performance in the Constitution state on August 11, Friday he was honored with a "50 Cent Day" by the state's governor Ned Lamont.

"Today was officially Curtis 50 Cent Jackson day in Hartford CT," the hip-hop star shared the snap on Instagram. "The energy was so good, it made me remember why I moved to CT."

The state and the In Da Club hitmaker were closely intertwined as he moved in after buying a $4 million mansion from boxer Mike Tyson. But later sold the 50,000 sq.ft estate to charity and directed the profits to his charity, G-Unit Foundation.



Meanwhile after ceremony, the Queens icon lit the stage on fire with his energetic performance at the city's XFINITY Center, Hartford.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old was on the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' by announcing the global tour in May.

While, the international leg of the tour will kick off from Amsterdam on September 28.

"You've waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN' – 20 YEARS LATER," 50 Cent shared on the platform then.



