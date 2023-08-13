Kate Middleton, Prince William viral dance video sparks reactions

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton flaunted their killer dance moves with Garifuna community in Belize last year and the video of it had gone viral on social media.



The Prince and Princess of Wales had begun their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of late Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee in March 2022.

The royal couple danced during a traditional Garifuna Festival in Belize on the second day of their tour of the Caribbean.

The video was shared by Entertainment Tonight on its official YouTube channel with caption, “Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton DANCE!”

The video has received thousands of views till now and hundreds of comments.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, “I love how the Prince move his waist line to the rhythm of the music, he's a good dancer.”

Another said, “Kate and William are the best, can’t compare to anyone, Kate is very natural, she loves her job and never complain. that’s a real prince and queen to be.”

“Love Prince William and Duchess Kate,” said the third fan.