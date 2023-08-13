 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Rebel Wilson showers love on Prince Harry

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has showered love on Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his friend Ignacio Figueras after they played polo to raise funds for Sentebale.

Ignacio Figueras took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of the Prince with him and the polo team.

He wrote, “We are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life changing work they do for young people in Southern Africa.

“It is a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to their work. Thank you Singapore.”

The stunning photos have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The Senior Year actress was the first to shower love on the photos by pressing the heart button.

Rebel Wilson also dropped numerous raising hands emojis in the comment section to celebrate for them.

