Billie Eilish calls ex-Jesse Rutherford her ‘homie forever’

Billie Eilish has recently revealed that she still maintains a close friendship with hwe former partner Jesse Rutherford.

In May, their representative confirmed that they had ended their relationship in a friendly manner and remained good friends. Recently, during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, the 21-year-old singer was asked if she was currently dating anyone.

In response, she revealed that she was not. The Bad Guy singer also addressed questions about her dog, Shark, and her favorite song at the moment.

When a fan specifically inquired about Rutherford, who is 31 years old and the lead singer of the band The Neighbourhood, Eilish described their relationship as being very good friends and referred to him as her "homie forever."

The Bellyache singer and Rutherford were last seen together at Coachella in April, following initial rumors of their romance in October 2022 when photos of them dining together in West Hollywood were published by TMZ.

The couple made their relationship public on Instagram by dressing up in couples' Halloween costumes that humorously acknowledged the criticism they faced due to their age difference. Eilish dressed as a baby, while Rutherford portrayed an elderly man.

In the same month, she expressed her happiness and excitement about dating Rutherford during a conversation with Vanity Fair, even going so far as to call him the "hottest f---ing f---er alive."

The couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in March and spent Easter together in April. However, in May, Eilish's representative confirmed that they had amicably ended their relationship and remained good friends.

The representative also clarified that rumors of infidelity were false and stated that both Eilish and Rutherford were currently single.

Despite the breakup, Eilish has had several reasons to celebrate in recent months, including the success of her hit single Bad Guy from 2019. She shared with her fans that the song had sold 10 million units and received diamond certification from the Record Industry Association of America, which is awarded when singles or albums sell at least 10,000,000 units.